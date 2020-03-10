ROCK SPRINGS – If you’re here, it’s a good bet that you don’t feel well.
The staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and its Specialty Clinics understand that. Every one of the more than 500 people who work at MHSC want to do all they can to help you feel better.
“Everything we do is centered around the patient,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “‘Compassionate care for every life we touch’ is more than just a mission statement. It focuses on expert healthcare right here in our community for every patient, every time.”
Implementing a program that focuses on a person-centered culture has greatly enhanced the hospital’s delivery of health care for patients and their families.
The hospital is working with Planetree International on a program that, so far, has more than 60% of staff completing person-centered care workshops.
“We begin with new employees to ensure each staff member understands he or she is an important part of the patient’s experience,” Patient Experience Coordinator and Executive Assistant Cindy Nelson said. “We work with each staff member to raise awareness of the importance and responsibility of focusing on an excellent experience for every patient every time.”
Planetree representatives were onsite in December 2018 to meet with staff, volunteers, trustees, medical staff, and community members. Planetree completed an organizational assessment which is a roadmap for the Person-Centered Care Steering Committee that began meeting in early 2019. Nelson said MHSC has three goals it plans to accomplish by partnering with Planetree and utilizing its resources:
• Happier, healthier patient and staff
• Improved patient experience scores
• A reputation for excellence
An important part of this effort is the Patient and Family Advisory Council. This group of patients and family members meets monthly since May to provide valuable feedback on how the hospital can improve its care and tour various areas of the hospital
“It’s been an amazing process to see these efforts grow,” Nelson said. “We have talented, kind, caring people at MHSC and it is wonderful to see us focus together on person-centered care.”
These efforts have shown improvement in all areas of the hospital’s strategic plan, which focuses on five priorities – patient experience, quality and safety, community and growth, workplace experience, and financial stewardship.
A BUSY 2019
For the second-straight year, Sweetwater Memorial earned a 4-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The CMS uses a 5-star quality rating system to measure patient experience with their health care provider.
The hospital continued to improve with a variety of new specialists and services to ensure it is offering expert healthcare at home for every patient, every time. Here are just a few updates:
Orthopedic Surgery: Dr. Tony Pedri, a Rock Springs native, joined the Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. He brings with him new services including total hip and total knee replacements.
Pediatrics: Dr. Lucy Ryan joined the staff at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. She also works as a pediatric hospitalist.
Hospitalists: Dr. Alicia Gray, another Rock Springs native, joined the staff. Three other hospitalists, Drs. Michael Neyman and Jonathan Schwartz, and pediatric hospitalist Janene Glyn — who had been working as locum tenens for a year or more, all joined the staff permanently.
Nurse Practitioners: Family Nurse Practitioners Jocelyn Palinek, FNP-BC, and Tenny Hanson, FNP-C, now see patients at Family Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.
Jackie Lindsey, FNP-C, mainly sees patients in Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s radiation oncology unit and one day a week on the medical oncology side.
Tammy Walker, CPNP-PC, works with Dr. Lucy Ryan at the Pediatric Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial.
• sweetwatermemorial.com: The hospital launched a new, easy-to-navigate site. “Every bit of information included was done with our patients and visitors in mind,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC Marketing and Public Relations Director. “The many specialties and services we offer are now much easier to access. The best part is, the site will only continue to improve with prevention information, news items and healthcare information that is important to our community.”
• New and expanded services: The Dialysis Clinic now offers peritoneal dialysis, the Rehabilitation Services offers lymphodema, as well as pelvic floor dysfunction therapy.
• Finances: MHSC is experiencing the nationwide trend of healthcare shifting to the outpatient setting. Outpatient volumes have increased 15% from last year while inpatient stays have decreased by 9%.
“We are focusing on growing our outpatient services,” said CFO Tami Love. “We want to be able to provide these services to our community so they do not have to leave Sweetwater County for their healthcare.”
Plus, MHSC hopes to receive 6-cent tax money to help with the cost to renovate spaces in their outpatient surgery and medical imaging areas.
COMING IN 2020
This year, the staff will continue to focus on its mission, vision and values.
“Our efforts support our vision ‘to be our community’s trusted healthcare leader,’” Richardson said. “This year, we will continue to focus on our values — ‘be kind, be respectful, be accountable, work collaboratively and embrace excellence.’”
• Walk-In Clinic: A walk-in clinic with expanded hours is scheduled to open this year at 3000 College Drive.
• Tele-psych: Sweetwater Memorial will begin offering tele-psych services in an outpatient setting. It will serve the Sweetwater County area via tele-health at 3000 College Drive.
• 3D Mammography: Memorial Hospital Foundation has generously donated $394,000 to the hospital to purchase a Hologic 3D Dimension state-of-the-art mammography unit. The system will be ready for use later this spring.
• Radiation Oncology: Dr. Joshua Binks will join the Radiation Oncology team at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center this summer.
• Aesthetics: Registered Nurse Sarah Christensen will begin offering a number of aesthetics services in the coming months.
• Patient Navigation: Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has developed an Oncology Patient Navigation team as a resource for newly diagnosed patients. The hospital also is expanding its Financial Patient Navigation team.
“These are all ways we can make sure we focus on our patients and community we are delivering ‘compassionate care for every life we touch,’” Richardson said.
SERVING SWEETWATER COUNTY
MHSC is a nonprofit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/Otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology. Services include medical imaging, cardiac rehabilitation, cardiopulmonary, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical and surgical unit, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation, and sleep disorder lab. Through its affiliation with University of Utah Health, dermatology, cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services are offered. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.
