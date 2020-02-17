ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency will celebrate the very best of Downtown Rock Springs.
The sixth annual Downtown First Awards will recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who put Downtown first through their commitments of time, advocacy, and resources.
The community is invited to nominate businesses, organizations and individuals deserving of recognition. An independent selection committee reviews nominations and selects winners in each category. Rock Springs Main Street board members are not eligible for awards.
Awards will be presented at the annual Volunteer Appreciation Reception/Downtown First Awards on April 14 at The Broadway Theater.. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend. More details will be available soon.
The following award categories are:
• Outstanding Downtown Business
• Spirit of Downtown Award
• Better Rock Springs Beautification Award
• Outstanding Individual
• Outstanding Volunteer
Last year, the following businesses and individuals were recognized:
• Outstanding Downtown Business: Square State Brewing, 422 South Main St.
• Spirit of Downtown Award: Maria Mortensen
• Outstanding New Business/Merchant: Sidekicks Wine and Book Bar, 507 Broadway
• Better Rock Springs Beautification Award: DeBernardi Construction Company
• Outstanding Individuals: Jane and Larry Caller
• Outstanding Volunteer: Kathy Gilbert
“This is our way of show them the appreciation we have for a job well-done in the Downtown area,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said in a press release. “There are many residents who volunteer their time to make Downtown fun and we’re thankful for that.”
“The small businesses make Downtown unique and we’re glad they’re here," Brittain said.
Nominate your downtown heroes. Forms can be found at www.downtownrs.com. They are also available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office at 603 South Main Street in the restored freight station and at select business locations. Voting ends by March 30, 2020.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
