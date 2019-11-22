ROCK SPRINGS — Amanda Cederburg-hickerson was one of two winners in the Rocket-Miner’s most recent University of Wyoming football contest. The other winner was Tina Gunn Frady. Both received two tickets to the Border War game Friday night between the Cowboys and the Colorado State Rams. Amanda Cederburg-hickerson also received a parking pass. Watch for details about more Rocket Miner contests at www.facebook.com/rocketminernewspaper or www.instagram.com/rs_rocketminer.