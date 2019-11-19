LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming College of Business will launch an online Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
This degree completion program will allow qualified students with appropriate prerequisites to complete the accounting program in as little as two years. For students who want to take courses on a part-time basis, the program is entirely self-paced to allow the option of taking a lighter course load.
The online format and experiential learning environment are ideal for working professionals looking to shape their degrees to meet career aspirations. The new online degree program supports the college’s goal to expand statewide access to its business program offerings , according to a press release.
The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited program will begin course offerings in spring 2020. The college’s Department of Accounting and Finance has gained national attention with its ranking on College Factual’s nationwide “Best Accounting Colleges for the Money” and “Best Finance and Financial Management Colleges for the Money” lists, according to the release.
“There is a high demand across the state and beyond for qualified professionals with an accounting degree,” Nicole Choi, chairman of the Department of Accounting and Finance said in the release. “By bringing our strong and established academic program online, we are making it convenient for people to pursue rewarding careers in this field without needing to leave their hometowns.”
Whether on campus or online, the Bachelor of Science degree in accounting requires 120 hours of college coursework. Each accounting course has been designed to provide students with the educational background necessary for lifelong learning and rewarding careers in the accounting profession. The program provides preparation for the certified public accountant exam in Wyoming, as well as many other certifications such as the certified management accountant , certified internal auditor and certified financial manager.
“This is an important milestone for the College of Business as we expand our program offerings across the state of Wyoming and beyond,” David Sprott, dean of the College of Business said in the release. “As we provide high-quality online education, distance learners can expect to have the same outstanding educational experience offered on-site in Laramie with the flexibility of an online program that can be accessed anywhere.”
The program was designed specifically to serve those with work or family responsibilities and for transfer students who may not have the ability to attend campus on a regular basis. Upon completion, students will earn the same degree as those enrolled in the on-campus accounting major.
Students seeking additional information on the program should email the College of Business enrollment representative, Taylor True, at ttrue2@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-4888.
About the UW College of Business
The UW College of Business aims to be the business college of choice for people who value enriching experiences and the integrity of a handshake. The college’s mission is a commitment to the success of its students, the impact of the faculty’s scholarship, and the economic vitality of Wyoming and beyond, by relying on the character of the individual, service to their communities and stewardship of resources. AACSB accredited, the college offers bachelor’s degrees in a variety of areas of study, as well as select master’s and doctoral degrees.
For more information, visit www.uwyo.edu/business.
