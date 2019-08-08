ROCK SPRINGS -- P.E.O. Chapter L presented Angie Sabin with a Program for Continuing Education grant from P.E.O. International. Sabin is a student at Western Wyoming Community College.
P.C.E. is a grant for women whose education has been interrupted and find it necessary to return to school. Joy Christain of the P.E.O. Chapter L Program for Continuing Education committee presented the grant to Sabin.
P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose main purpose is to promote education for women.
