ROCK SPRINGS — Anne Parady is being honored as the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency Volunteer of the Month for June.
Sometimes, it does not take an elaborate plan for people to come to the rescue Recently, on a windy Friday evening, Parady and her daughter Annalise noticed the newly planted flowers were suffering from lack of moisture during their walk around downtown.
"After hauling water to a few of the most affected pots, I sent a message to Chad Banks about the situation," Parady said. "The following morning, I helped Chad and Jon Harwood water all the containers in downtown."
"I never really realized how many we have until that day," Parady said.
According to Parady, it was a spur-of-the-moment volunteer activity.
"I know a lot of Rock Springs folks often do random acts of volunteerism without expecting anyone to recognize them," she said. "They just jump in and do what's right."
Parady is a Belgrade, Montana, native who has been a Rock Springs resident just short of 40 years. She has three daughters, Sarah, Katelyn, and Annalise, who were all born in Rock Springs and attended school locally. Thomas, who was a part of her household and like a son to her, also attended school in Rock Springs. He now owns and operates a local car audio business, according to the release.
Parady was a familiar face at the Rock Springs Library Children's Department for many years, where young library patrons called her Miss Annie. She recently worked at the Rock Springs Head Start program. She takes pride in gardening and enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Marissa and Immy, according to the release.
She hopes more residents, no matter what age, will volunteer in our community.
"It does instill a sense of pride and willingness to help," Parady said. "Downtown Rock Springs have put so much effort into beautifying our community."
