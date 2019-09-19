GREEN RIVER — Wyoming Game and Fish partnered with Trout Unlimited and the city of Green River to create a kokanee salmon kiosk for the Green River Greenbelt.
"Many might recall a similar informational sign about kokanee in the river that had to be taken down due to vandalism and high flows eroding the river bank at its location," Green River Fisheries Biologist John Walrath said. "The public frequently inquired when the sign was going to be put back up, so the department decided it was time to replace it.”
Trout Unlimited and the city of Green River provided funding, personnel time, tools, and supplies for the development and installation of the sign. The majority of the funding was provided through the department's Worth the Watching grant, according to a press release.
“The goal is to create an additional three to four signs that can be displayed on the same kiosk as the kokanee sign. This will extend the life of the signs while providing new information to the public about a variety of topics pertaining to fisheries, anglers, habitat, and the riparian habitat. Bar-D Signs in Casper did the work and the artwork was completed by Clint McKnight from Colorado," Walrath said.
