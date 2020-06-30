ROCK SPRINGS — A pet parade, a fairy hunt, a mural tour and a pop-up art show are activities locals and visitors can enjoy during the upcoming Second Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 11 in Downtown Rock Springs.
Residents and travelers are invited to support small businesses and local artists during the pop-up Art Show. Appreciate fine art at these locations:
— A Touch of Class : Leslie Webster, poured paintings
— Escape Day Spa and Boutique: Amanda Romero, water paintings and Ana Reynolds, Woodworking
— Sidekicks Books and Wine Bar: Debora Soule, acrylics
— Sweet Sage/Hallmark: Kaye Tyler, handcrafted pull toys
— The Bike and Trike: Suzette Baker, photography
Pet owners are invited to dress up their four-legged pals and stroll around Downtown in the first ever Pet Parade. Participants will gather at 10 a.m. at the yellow caboose on South Main Street. Humans and their pets will stroll through the Art Underground, down North Front Street, then Broadway Street and finally return to the caboose. On the way back to the caboose, participants can enter for a chance to win a special day for their beloved best friend; three winners will be drawn for a 50 percent off discount for pet grooming services from Muttley-Crue.
The public is also invited to learn more about the colorful masterpieces around Downtown during the Guided Mural Walk. Spectators will meet at the first mural, "The Plateau" at 1 p.m. at Pla More Lanes, 327 C St.
Throughout the day, artists, young and old, are invited to draw, color and write words of encouragement on the sidewalk in front of a business of their choice in Downtown. Chalk will be available at Bank Court at no charge.
The Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., will host a Fairy Hunt on the lawn, from noon to 4 p.m. Participants who finish the hunt can win a special prize.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
