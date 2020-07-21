GREEN RIVER — K-Motive Powersports will host their fifth annual Pilot Butte Poker Run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The poker run will begin and end at K-Motive Powersports, 4670 Highway 374 in Jamestown, west of Green River.
All ATVs, UTVs, Jeeps and dirtbikes are welcome to participate.
Food, beverages, raffles and the poker run are all part of the event.
Registration is $25 per hand or $40 for two hands. The top three hands will win cash.
