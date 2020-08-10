PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series concludes Saturday, Aug. 15 with Nebraska-based singer/songwriter Andrea Von Kampen, Asheville folk-noir act The Resonant Rogues and special guest Jason Tyler Burton.
Music begins at 5 p.m. at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. All shows are free to the public.
Andrea von Kampen is an independent folk singer-songwriter based in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose effortless vocal delivery has been praised by Hear Nebraska as “soulful and worn-in,” according to a press release. In a review by of von Kampen’s debut album, “Old Country” (2019), by Ear To The Ground Music, “The inflection in von Kampen’s vocal has the conviction of a gospel track and the sincerity of a Dylan folk ballad,” according to the release.
The Resonant Rogues have been winning over audiences worldwide with their signature blend of string band music since 2013. Following their musical inspirations from their home in the Appalachian Mountains to the Balkans, through Paris by way of New Orleans, their original songs speak to the heart with poetic lyrics, and appeal to the ears with stellar musicianship and arrangement, according to the release.
Wyoming musician Jason Tyler Burton writes engaging songs. He is careful with the places and people he writes about, telling complicated truths with humor and grace, according to the release.
Due to COVID-19, all performances will be scaled down for safety with enforced social distancing, attendance caps and other measures in place.
All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.
For more information visit www.pinedalefinearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.