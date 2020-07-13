PINEDALE — Pinedale’s Soundcheck Summer Music Series continues Saturday, July 18 with Fort Collins-based alt-folk trio Whippoorwill. Special guest Brianna Straut, a Denver singer/songwriter will open things. Music starts at 5 p.m. at American Legion Park in downtown Pinedale. All shows are free to the public.
Due to COVID-19, all performances will be scaled down for safety with enforced social distancing, attendance caps and other measures in place.
Whippoorwill has shared the stage with Bonnie Raitt, Big Thief, Shovels and Rope, Mipso, Horse Feathers and Aaron Lee Tasjan, according to a press release. With palpable chemistry, dynamic live shows, and a long-game approach to their creative work, Whippoorwill has become a Colorado darling and one of the region’s most-hyped bands on the brink.
Brianna Straut sings from her roots, incorporating lamentations of lost love and soaring moments of hanging on to the good times into her bittersweet folk tunes, according to the release.
All Soundcheck shows are presented by the Pinedale Fine Arts Council.
For the full Soundcheck lineup, COVID-19 details and more information visit www.pinedalefinearts.com.
