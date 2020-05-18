GREENVILLE, South Carolina —Two Pinedale students graduated from Bob Jones University on May 8 during a virtual ceremony.
Benjamin Crothers, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Tyler Moritsch graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
A traditional, in-person commencement exercises will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 29 in the Founder's Memorial Amphitorium.
