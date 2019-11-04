ROCK SPRINGS — Call him the new holiday mascot or Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency's version of Elf on the Shelf – meet Plaid Pete.
Each day from Nov. 4 to Dec. 20, Plaid Pete, the spunky little reindeer, will visit several Downtown businesses and posting a photo of his shenanigans on the Downtown Rock Springs Facebook page. Plaid Pete will be highlighting Downtown merchants along with a clue or two of his location. Facebook fans are invited to guess his location for a chance to win daily giveaways.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434.
