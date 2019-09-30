ROCK SPRINGS — One of the highlights of the Woman’s Club of Rock Springs meeting was the presentation by Sgt. Mat Register, Officer Joe Snyder and the Rock Springs Police Department dogs. All three animals are rescue dogs.
Max, the oldest of the three, began his canine career three years ago. Fenier, or Fen for short, is an all black German shepherd. The youngest dog is Leo. The dogs need to earn a certificate from a master trainer in Rawlins and also receive national certification. While dogs can be trained for detecting cancer, seizures and even bed bugs, these dogs are trained in the areas of narcotics and apprehension. The average career for a police dog lasts about five to seven years. These dogs go into dangerous situations, and having a specially fitted vest is important to protect them from gunshots and knives, according to a press release.
Max has a vest but the other two dogs do not. The Woman’s Club voted to fund a vest for Fen, who has reached his full size and is ready to be measured. The club voted to buy another vest for Leo when he is old enough in the spring. The club will donate up to $1,000 for the vest for Fen now and work on raising the next $1,000 for Leo as a community improvement project for 2020-22.
The club also initiated a new member Debra Palmer and approved a $500 donation to Cowboys Against Cancer at the Sept. 17 meeting at the Rock Springs Library.
The meal was a potluck organized by Edna Larsen. Members in attendance included Larsen, Maggie Choate, Jacki Allison, Mary Lou Henderson, Juanita Angeli, Charlette Stewart, Leslie Jo Gatti, Sharon Burgman, Debra Palmer, Judy Litchfield, April Dittman, Connie Gradert, Vi Gessner, Jeanne Weidner, Beverly Blackwell and Marcia Volner. Guests included Georgeen Harris and Lynn Mornar.
The next meeting will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Rock Springs Library. April Dittman will speak about her program to help youth in the community. Lunch will be a baked potato bar and salad.
The Woman’s Club of Rock Springs is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Wyoming.
For more information visit www.gfwcrocksprings.org or www.facebook.com/WomansClubOfRockSpringsGfwcWyoming or email gfwcrocksprings@gmail.com.
