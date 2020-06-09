With the power outage experienced by more than 2,400 homes in Rock Springs from approximately 2-8 a.m. this past Saturday, including mine, I was concerned that the food in my fridge and freezer might not be safe to prepare and eat.
I normally do my shopping for meats and poultry once every 3-4 months, which I just did on Thursday, so my freezer was full of more than $100 worth of protein that I hoped I did not lose.
I knew if I had any chance of saving my cold and frozen foods that I needed to keep the freezer and fridge doors closed for quite a while.
I researched the food safety of the items and found this information from FoodSafety.gov.
As the USDA notes in Keeping Food Safe During an Emergency, your refrigerator will keep food safe for up to 4 hours during a power outage. Keep the door closed as much as possible. Discard refrigerated perishable food such as meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and leftovers after 4 hours without power.
After power outages never taste food to determine its safety. You will have to evaluate each item separately. When in Doubt, Throw it Out!
Refrigerated Food and Power Outages: When to Save It and When to Throw It Out
Type of Food Held above 40 °F for more than 2 hours:
— Meat, poultry, seafood including — raw or leftover cooked meat, poultry, fish, or seafood; soy meat substitutes: Discard
— Thawing meat or poultry: Discard
— Salads including meat, tuna, shrimp, chicken, or egg salad: Discard
— Gravy, stuffing, broth: Discard
— Lunchmeats, hot dogs, bacon, sausage, dried beef Discard
— Pizza with any topping: Discard
— Canned hams labeled "Keep Refrigerated": Discard
— Canned meats and fish, opened: Discard
— Casseroles, soups, stews: Discard
— Cheese Soft cheese including blue/bleu, Roquefort, Brie, Camembert, cottage, cream, Edam, Monterey Jack, ricotta, mozzarella, Muenster, Neufchatel, queso blanco, queso fresco: Discard
— Hard cheeses including Cheddar, Colby, Swiss, Parmesan, provolone, Romano: Keep
— Processed cheeses: Keep
— Shredded cheeses: Discard
— Low-fat cheeses: Discard
— Grated Parmesan, Romano, or combination (in can or jar): Keep
— Dairy including milk, cream, sour cream, buttermilk, evaporated milk, yogurt, eggnog, soy milk: Discard
— Butter, margarine: Keep
— Baby formula, opened: Discard
— Eggs including fresh eggs, hard-cooked in shell, egg dishes, egg products: Discard
— Custards and puddings, quiche: Discard
— Fruits including fresh fruits cut: Discard
— Fresh fruits, uncut: Keep
— Fruit juices, opened: Keep
— Canned fruits, opened: Keep
— Dried fruits, raisins, candied fruits, dates: Keep
— Sliced or shredded coconut: Discard
— Sauces, spreads, jams opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish: Discard (if above 50 °F for more than 8 hrs)
— Peanut butter: Keep
— Jelly, relish, taco sauce, mustard, catsup, olives, pickles: Keep
— Worcestershire, soy, barbecue, hoisin sauces: Keep
— Fish sauces, oyster sauce: Discard
— Opened vinegar-based dressings: Keep
— Opened creamy-based dressings: Discard
— Spaghetti sauce, opened: Discard
— Bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, grains including bread, rolls, cakes, muffins, quick breads, tortillas: Keep
— Refrigerator biscuits, rolls, cookie dough: Discard
— Cooked pasta, rice, potatoes: Discard
— Pasta salads with mayonnaise or vinaigrette: Discard
— Fresh pasta: Discard
— Cheesecake: Discard
— Breakfast foods including waffles, pancakes, bagels: Keep
— Pies and pastry including cream filled pastries: Discard
— Pies including custard, cheese-filled, or chiffon; quiche: Discard
— Fruit pies: Keep
— Vegetables including fresh vegetables, cut: Discard
— Fresh vegetables, uncut: Keep
— Fresh mushrooms, herbs, spices: Keep
— Greens, pre-cut, pre-washed, packaged: Discard
— Vegetables, cooked: Discard
— Tofu, cooked: Discard
— Vegetable juice, opened: Discard
— Baked potatoes:: Discard
— Commercial garlic in oil: Discard
— Potato salad: Discard
— Casseroles, soups, stews: Discard
