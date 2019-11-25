ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College’s new president, Dr. Kim Dale, will meet with community members from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Western’s Rock Springs campus in Room 3650B.
The event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The president listening sessions provide the public an opportunity to meet with Dr. Dale and discuss important, relevant matters unique to Rock Springs. The goal of the listening session are to help the college best serve the community.
“I’m excited to connect with our local community residents to hear how Western is doing in relation to serving Sweetwater County’s education and workforce needs. This is an opportunity for me as the new college president to learn more about what is needed, how we can help, and build stronger relationships. We care deeply about serving the southwestern Wyoming area, and Rock Springs,” Dale said.
Connect with Dale through Twitter@WesternPrez or kimberly.dale@westernwyoming.edu.
To learn more about the listening sessions, contact Kandy Frink at kfrink@westernwyoming.edu.
