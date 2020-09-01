Foil, protein, vegetables and a cooking source is all you need to create a quick, easy and healthy meal.
Eating vegetables and lean proteins that are simply seasoned and cooked provide healthy meals that are so simple to prepare.
With these recipes, you can use either fresh vegetables, or frozen vegetables. The vegetables I use are simply suggestions; you can choose whatever types of vegetables you prefer.
I usually like to use some frozen vegetables in a foil pack meal, because they add more moisture in the packet as they thaw and steam.
I love fresh corn on the cob, but find it pretty difficult to find really good corn here, so the frozen works just fine. Years ago when the corn here came from Colorado, we would get a type of corn called Olathe sweet corn, from Olathe, Colorado. I became so accustomed to it, and ate it by the bushel in the summer, that I became a corn snob, and have a hard time eating other varieties. If you find fresh corn that you like, by all means use it.
Here are a couple more recipes that I make:
FOIL PACK BURGER AND VEGETABLES
Ingredients:
1 pound extra-lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
One-half teaspoon garlic powder
One-half teaspoon onion powder
One-quarter teaspoon black pepper
One-quarter teaspoon salt
One bag of frozen mixed vegetables (your choice, I like ones with sugar-snap peas and baby carrots)
One 28-ounce bag of frozen steak fries
Eight frozen half ears of corn on the cob
— Mix beef, Worcestershire sauce, and half of the seasonings. Shape mixture into four patties about one-quarter-inch thick.
— Cut four 18 inch by 12 inch sheets of aluminum foil, or slightly larger to accommodate one-quarter of the ingredients.
— Place one patty in the center of each foil sheet. Surround patty with one-quarter of all vegetables and sprinkle with remaining seasoning. Bring up two sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.
— At this point, you can either put the packets on a grill for approximately 45 minutes, until the burger registers 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alternately, you could place packets on a baking sheet and place in a pre-heated 450 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until patties reads 160 degree Fahrenheit.
— Place packets on plates. To serve, cut large X across top of each packet; carefully fold back foil, because hot steam will release.
SHEET PAN CHICKEN TENDERS AND VEGETABLES
Ingredients:
1.5 to 2 pounds of chicken tenders
2 to 3 pounds of Golden or Red New potatoes
2 to 3 pounds of carrots, peeled and cut into approximately 2.5inch by 1.5- inch sticks
One 12-piece package of halved corn on the cob
2 to 3 pounds Brussel sprouts
Approximately 4 to 6 tablespoons of olive oil
Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste (approximately 2 tablespoons each.
— Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
— Wash and cut all vegetables that need cut.
— On two baking sheets, pour and rub olive oil. For easier cleanup, I cover sheet pans with foil.
— Place half of the chicken and half of the vegetables on each sheet pan. Rub them all in the oil for even coating. Coat each side of chicken and vegetables with seasoning.
— Bake for approximately 50 minutes to one hour, until chicken temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Note, the chicken will shrivel up some.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.