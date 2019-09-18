ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism hosted the kick-off reception for the annual Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat on Sept. 13.
This year the event was created in celebration of the 150th Anniversary of Wyoming Women's Suffrage. It has been featured in the New York Times and Smithsonian Magazine.
The event took place from Sept. 13-15. The participants chose between four different components for Sept. 14, including fly-fishing, Dutch oven cooking and clay shooting, a Health and Wellness Day or a Downtown Rock Springs Art Sip and Stroll.
Photo 1: Special Guest Speaker, Bernadine Craft describes the sort of strength proud Wyoming women have. "The women of 1869 would tell us to stand, speak, shake, share and support!" Craft expressed. "They would also tell us to love each other," she added. "Together we can move the world."
Photo 2: (Group photo: (right to left) Ellen Davidson, Kathy Kearns, Cathy Hemker, Joy Adams, Ann Clevenger, Kathy Luzmoor and Kathy Bruce enjoy each other's company over cocktails and snacks at the annual Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat kick-off reception.
Photo 3: Ginny Kosher(left) and Becky Nelson (right) discuss the importance of physical fitness and nutrition at the kick-off reception.
Photo 4: Singer/songwriter, Brandi Chubb and Doug Garrick, local pedal steel guitarist entertained guests at Bunning Hall during the kick-off reception for the annual Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat.
Photo 5: Katie Glennemeier, Business Liaison at CLIMB Wyoming spoke about the difference the organization has made for the lives of women in our community.
Photo 6: Joan Fowler (left) had the opportunity to catch up with friends during the annual Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat.
Photo 7: Misty Simek, left and her mother, Galene Jensen spent the evening celebrating the progress women have made in the last 150 years.
