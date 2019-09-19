ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism hosted the kickoff reception for the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat on Sept. 13.
This year the event was created in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Wyoming women's suffrage. The event has been featured in the New York Times and Smithsonian Magazine.
The retreat ran Sept. 13-15. The participants chose between different components for on Saturday, including fly-fishing, Dutch oven cooking and clay shooting; a health and wellness day; or a downtown Rock Springs art sip and stroll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.