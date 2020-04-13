SWEETWATER COUNTY — In an effort to plan and prepare for a prosperous tourism economy following COVID-19, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism is continuing to work to enhance the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway status and resources.
The Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway is designated as a state scenic byway on the Wyoming side and a National Scenic Byway on the Utah side.
The National Scenic Byways office has not considered applications for designations for almost a decade, but they have opened it up this year with a May 15 due date.
The Wyoming Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway committee has committed to moving forward with the application for All-American road status, the highest designation for a scenic byway. This designation will increase tourism to the area as many travelers plan their entire road trip around scenic byways. Additionally, this designation will put the Flaming Gorge Scenic Byway in a good position to apply for and secure future federal funding if it becomes available. This funding was used in the past to construct turn-outs on the Utah side and Wyoming would like to complete similar infrastructure in the future on the northern side of the byway.
The draft CMP update for the Flaming Gorge – Green River Basin Scenic Byway is available at www.corridorsolutions.net/FlamingGorgeGreenRiver-CMPdraft-4-7-20.pdf and available for public review until Friday, April 17th. Comments are being collected at FGWyomingCMP@corridorsolutions.net.
