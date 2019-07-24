LARAMIE -- "Diseases and Disorders of Potatoes in the Home Garden" is now available as a pdf, HTML or ePub at bit.ly/DiseasesDisordersPotatoes from the University of Wyoming Extension.
“A quick reference for home gardeners addressing potential problems associated with growing potatoes in Wyoming,” said William Stump, extension plant pathologist and assistant professor for plant sciences.
This bulletin provides information regarding environmental disorders (physiological) and some infectious (biotic) diseases Wyoming gardeners may encounter with the potato plant and tuber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.