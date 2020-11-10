ROCK SPRINGS -- Alzheimer’s or another dementia affects 7% of the Wyoming population, a number that will rise as baby boomers continue to age, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. More than 10,000 Wyomingites are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, and 28,000 Wyomingites care for them.
The Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is a statewide agency which provides direct care, support, education and advocacy for those with dementia and their caregivers. The chapter also raises funds for research vital to finding treatments, prevention and a cure.
To raise needed funds, the chapter is hosting a quilt auction at www.facebook.com/WyomingALZ. Several handmade quilts of various sizes have been donated for this auction.
A post with a photo of each quilt, the starting bid and bid increment with be pinned to the top of the chapter’s Facebook page. Bids are placed by typing the amount in the comments section. Organizers encourage bidders to check back often to make sure they have the winning bid.
Bidding started on Monday, Nov. 9, and goes through noon Monday, Nov. 23. Winning bids will be both announced on the Facebook page and messaged to the winners, with details on how to submit payment. Shipping costs will be added to the winning bids.
For more information, leave questions in the comments or call 307-287-6569.
