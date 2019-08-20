DOUGLAS — Rachel Derner, Miss Laramie Jubilee Days 2019, was crowned Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020 on Aug. 16, 2019, during the Wyoming State Fair PRCA Rodeo. Derner was crowned by Hannah Ostheimer, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019.
The four-day pageant took place in conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair. Derner is the 62nd titleholder and the 16th woman from Laramie to hold the title. The judges for this year’s pageant were J.T. Croft and Shelia Croft of Copeland, Kansas, and Jacquie Schwab of Goddard, Kansas. Derner was judged in the categories of horsemanship, personality and appearance. She was also awarded the photogenic and knowledge awards.
Rachel Derner is the 22-year-old daughter of Justin and Tansie Derner. She has three sisters, Rebecca, Teigen and Sage. She has been active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. In high school, she developed a passion for advocating for agriculture. She served as the 2015-2016 Wyoming FFA State Reporter. She is pursuing a degree in agriculture communications from the University of Wyoming, where she also served as the captain of the Cowboy Joe Mascot Handlers. She hopes to use this degree to help farmers and ranchers make profitable decisions and help to preserve the agriculture industry. She believes in the agriculture industry, the sport of rodeo, cowboy heritage, and the western way of life, and can’t think of a better way to serve those people than as Miss Rodeo Wyoming, according to a press release.
Rachel Derner was presented with a briefcase, banners, a hat can, banner pin, trophy saddle, belt buckle, spurs, subscription to ProRodeo Sport News, and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rulebook, and will design a pair of chaps from Tim Bath. She will also receive a scholarship to be used after her reign from the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association Foundation. The scholarship can be used for higher education or professional training and certifications.
Ostheimer will continue as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2019 throughout the year and will compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America 2020 on Dec. 1-8, 2019, in Las Vegas during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. She will compete against approximately 30 other state titleholders.
Meanwhile, Rachel Derner will plan a coronation event this fall, attend the Miss Rodeo America 2020 pageant as lady-in-waiting, and will officially begin her reign as Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020 on Jan. 1. Once she begins her reign, she will travel to rodeos and events across the United States representing the state of Wyoming and the professional sport of rodeo.
“I am honored to be Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020. I look forward to sharing my love of rodeo, agriculture and all things western while traveling to the country’s best rodeos,” Rachel Derner said in a press release.
ABOUT MISS RODEO WYOMING
Miss Rodeo Wyoming symbolizes the youth of the state who wish to further promote the sport of professional rodeo and the great western way of life. Miss Rodeo Wyoming is the ideal western-type American girl who represents her state, believes in our western heritage and works hard in promoting these values during her travels, according to a press release. While spreading good will for her community, her state and the sport of rodeo, Miss Rodeo Wyoming garners experiences that lay a solid foundation for her future.
Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association was formed in 1977. The objective of the association is to support, promote and guide the lady who reigns as Miss Rodeo Wyoming. It assists Miss Rodeo Wyoming in organizing a coronation benefit in the hometown of each Miss Rodeo Wyoming to raise funds for her reigning year. A clinic for young ladies interested in rodeo queen competitions is also conducted by the association. A scholarship fund has been established and each queen is awarded a scholarship upon the completion of her reign.
For more information, visit www.missrodeowyoming.com.
