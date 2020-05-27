PORTALES, New Mexico — Rachelle Harris of Lyman, has been named to the Eastern New Mexico University Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.25 or greater.
For more information, contact the Office of Communication Services at merit@enmu.edu.
