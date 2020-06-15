PORTALES, New Mexico — Rachelle Harris of Lyman graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in spring 2020. She was also on the spring 2020 Dean's List.
A virtual commencement ceremony took place on May 30. In addition to the virtual ceremony, Eastern New Mexico University is giving spring and summer 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in the Fall 2020 Commencement Ceremony in December.
