SWEETWATER COUNTY — The beaver at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum has a new name -- Chewie.
Children in Sweetwater County were invited to participate in the Name the Museum Beaver Contest in May, and Green River siblings Kaida Radtke, 9, Sylvie Radtke, 7 and Corbin Radtke, 3, entered the winning submission.
They were awarded a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle of downtown Green River, created by folk artist Eric Dowdle.
Paiglee Hess, 5, also of Green River, was named contest runner-up for her entry, Cloudy. She took home a package of tree bark pencils.
The museum has now re-opened to the public. Museum staff recently reorganized the gallery -- including Chewie's display platform -- to open up space and create a new one-way tour route marked by arrows on the gallery floor.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.
