Railroad Park Caboose
ROCK SPRINGS — The caboose in downtown Rock Springs recently got a fresh coat of paint and repairs, courtesy of Dominion Energy. Workers include, front from left, Steve Leisch, Sheenia Stuart and Dan Rutherford; and back, Stephanie Shuttlesworth, Cindy Colvin, Mary Jenkins, Alexis Hollingshead, Mike Magagna, Kyle Kennedy, Lynda Stoops, Michelle Balzly, Paul Niedringhaus, Steve Jackson and Monty Tanner.

