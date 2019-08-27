ROCK SPRINGS — More than 200 people attended the ARTini fundraiser on Aug. 23 in the Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs. ARTini was created to support the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Sweetwater County Concert Association.
At first, the wind presented a challenge to organizers and vendors of the event, but organizers said a fun time was had by all. ARTini was celebrated the culinary, musical and visual arts. The evening also featured raffles, and revenue from the event increased by 39 percent from last year.
Chef Leah Martinez-Lassise from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County served heavy hors d’oeuvres including homemade cashew butter-stuffed dates wrapped in bacon, Bourbon meatballs, jalapeno pops, grilled Mojito shrimp, peach mint caprese, a fruit tower, fluffy chocolate fruit dip and creamy vanilla fruit dip.
Music was provided by Affirmation.
Local and statewide mixologists created unique martinis while competing for four coveted titles. The 2019 winners included:
• Local’s Choice: Square State Brewing, “The Beers Knees” by Mike Hulen
• Most M’artisinal: Backwards Distillery, “The Freakshow” by Mallory Pollock
• Judges’ Choice: Cowboy Country Distilling Company, “Lime Drop Basil Martini”
• Peoples’ Choice: Bitter Creek Brewing, “The Wonderful World of Disney” by Kaelah Deporto
Participants in the “martini vendor line” included:
• Joe’s Liquor and Bar: Amy Rasdall and Kate Laney
• Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar: Katie Kumer
• Sapporo’s: Angela Chen and Brooke Richardson
• Talitha Blatter
• Sweetwater County Concert Association: Tara Tripp
• Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits: Peggy O’Brien
• Rock Springs Main Street/URA: Trina Brittain
Donated items for the live and silent auctions included a Christmas light décor package, a Jackson getaway, and a one-night stay at Saratoga Hot Springs Resort.
“It’s an incredible feeling having such a strong community,” Mike Hulen, owner of Square State Brewing, said in the release. “We couldn’t be prouder of earning Local’s Choice.”
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency continues to make improvements in the downtown area with ongoing donations. The Sweetwater County Concert Association is also a nonprofit organization, specializing in bringing live professional artistic performers and the best family entertainment value to residents in Sweetwater County, according to a press release.
Event sponsors included Rocky Mountain Power, Simplot, Joe’s Liquor and Bar, city of Rock Springs, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali and Commerce Bank.
Of course, an event can’t be successful without volunteers.
“As always, we’d like to give our volunteers a huge shout-out. They really saved this event,” Marketing Events Coordinator Trina Brittain said. “Some came at a moment’s notice, and we really appreciate it.”
