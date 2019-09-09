ROCK SPRINGS — Tamara Ranger, Cameron Ranger, Cadence Ranger and Caitlyn Ranger have been named Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency's volunteers of the month for August.
The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency recognizes the importance of volunteerism in our youth. “Now is a great time to get our youth involved in serving others,” Trina Brittain, marketing events coordinator said in a press release. “It also opens their eyes. They can eventually find what their talents are and what they’re passionate about.”
Tamara Ranger, a Colorado native who resides in Rock Springs with her husband, Chad Ranger and their three children, Cameron, Cadence and Caitlyn Ranger. She is a cashier/server for Bi-Rite/Sweet Sage/Remedies Grill.
At a moment’s notice, Tamara was willing to help the organization and the Young and Professionals at the annual Blues and Brews by hauling tables and chairs back to The Broadway Theater in her own truck.
“Through volunteering, I’m hoping my children will learn respect for others,” Tamera said in a press release.
Her son and two daughters were stage hands for the David Archuletta concert and volunteered during the Blues and Brews event.
“I felt excited to volunteer. It was an all-around good time and I’d do it again,” Cameron Ranger, a Rock Springs High School freshman said in the release.
When Rock Springs City Councilman Tim Savage arrived to relieve him and his friend, Leo Vargas during the Blues and Brews, the young men insisted on staying since they were having an enjoyable time.
Cameron’s twin sister, Caitlyn is planning to add volunteerism on to her resume.
“I’m hoping my chances of receiving good recommendations for scholarships will increase by volunteering,” Caitlyn said in the release. “College is expensive.”
Cadence Ranger, a Rock Springs High School Sophomore hopes that more people their age will be interested in volunteering, according to the release.
“Just get out there and sign up for those opportunities,” she said. “You’ll learn a lot from it. I met all kinds of interesting people in Downtown.”
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit www.DowntownRS.com.
