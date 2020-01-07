ROCK SPRINGS— Kim Brown of Farson donated $22,000 to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center in Rock Springs on Friday.
Living in Farson, Brown noticed several problems with the recycling options there, and he wanted to find a way to help. Farson residents are limited to only recycling cardboard, and while the one bin they currently have holds 1.5 tons, it still fills up very quickly. The landfill in Farson has limited space, and not having more recycling options compounds that problem. Also, any materials that can be recycled still need to be transported from Farson to the nearest recycling center in Rock Springs.
In order to address these issues, Brown decided to donate money to the Ray Lovato Recycling Center so they could develop a program together. The donation will go toward purchasing trailers that will facilitate the transportation of recycling from Farson to the Ray Lovato Center in Rock Springs. Brown also hopes these changes will allow Farson residents to recycle even more materials, such as paper waste.
Matt Dillon, who works at the recycling center, explained that smaller towns all across the state are facing the same issues when it comes to recycling. He has seen people come from all around to bring their recycling to Rock Springs because of the limited options where they live.
Brown and Dillon expressed their hopes that starting this program with Farson will be the first step in finding similar ways to help other small towns. Dillon would like to eventually see the Ray Lovato Center expand to become a regional recycling center.
“Sometimes it just takes a little seed to get something to grow,” Brown said.
Members of the recycling center board came to the center on Friday to accept the donation from Brown and express their gratitude. Maria Mortensen, the board’s secretary, said this generous donation “means a lot” to them.
The recycling center, which has faced difficulty and uncertainty in the past year, is excited to be growing and continuing their services to the community.
One of the additional benefits of the recycling center is the jobs and opportunities it provides to local people. Dillon explained that most of the workers at the recycling center have some kind of disability or are in recovery. He good-naturedly described the group as a “bunch of misfits that just make it work.”
Theresa Noble chimed in that the recycling center provides a second chance for both garbage and people.
