ROCK SPRINGS — The Latino business community continues to grow in downtown Rock Springs, and the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency invites the public to get acquainted with them.
The third annual Salsa Sip and Stroll is scheduled to take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 7. Locals and visitors can sample some of the best salsa around while enjoying a variety of cerveza samples from Western Wyoming Beverages. They can vote for their favorite salsa and get to know the Spanish business community. Merchants include:
• Casa Chavez
• El Cactus
• El Primo
• Fiesta Guadalajara
• Los Primos
• Mi Pueblito
The achievements of Latino small businesses are impressive considering how difficult it is for them to gain access to funding. Fortunately, they are making progress and has made a huge contribution to the economy, according to a press release.
"By supporting the Latino businesses, we are familiarizing ourselves with the Hispanic culture. We will be able to understand and interact with them, creating a more comfortable atmosphere for everyone. After all, you can’t have the nachos without the salsa," a press release states.
For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-227-352-1434 or visit www.downtownrs.com.
