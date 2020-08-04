VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Natalie Michelle Reasch of Rock Springs was named to the Valley City State University’s President’s Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who complete 12 semester hours at VCSU and earn a 4.0 grade-point average.
