DICKINSON, North Dakota — Mackenzi Reed of Farson has been named
to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.
At the end of each regular semester, the University recognizes those
students named to the Dean's List. Eligible students must be enrolled
full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
