DICKINSON, North Dakota — Mackenzi Reed of Farson has been named

to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester.

At the end of each regular semester, the University recognizes those

students named to the Dean's List. Eligible students must be enrolled

full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

