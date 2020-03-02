ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College hosted the 2020 Wolsborn-Drazovich Southwest Regional Math Contest on Feb. 25 in Rushmore Gym.
One-hundred eighty students in grades six through 12 competed in the competition this year. Participating schools included Davis Middle School, Evanston High School, Evanston Middle School, Farson-Eden School, Kemmerer Junior and Senior High School, Pinedale High School, Pinedale Middle School, Rawlins Middle School, Rock Springs High School, Black Butte High School, Rock Springs Junior High School and Star Valley High School.
Evanston took top scores for Team A, grades 11 and 12, and Team B, grades 9 and 10. Garet Sharp from Evanston took first place in Team A and won a one year full-tuition scholarship to Western.
Participants in Team C, grade 8, and Team D, grades 6 and 7, used the competition as an excellent exercise to hone their skills as they prepare to compete in the state-ranked A and B teams in the future.
“This year, Western hosted a record number of contestants from the southwest region. The Math Department is, once again, delighted to welcome an amazing group of creative problem solvers to our event. The persistence, confidence, and creative thinking that these students showcase during the contest is evident when they complete 50 challenging math problems,” Associate Professor of Mathematics Lusi Stephens said in a press release.
Math Contest Co-chairman and Associate Professor of Mathematics Lusi Stephens, Contest Co-Chairman and Instructor of Mathematics Luke Audette, and Contest Co-Chairman and Instructor of Mathematics Katy Ellis organized and hosted the Math Contest. Dragan Skropanic, Josh Marcy, and Sarah Pauley, all math faculty at Western Wyoming Community College, contributed their time to ensure this event ran smoothly.
The event was sponsored by Tata Chemicals and Western’s Mathematics Department. Tata Chemicals covered some of the costs associated with the event with a $1,390 donation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.