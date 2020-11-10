LARAMIE — Online registration is now open for the University of Wyoming Alumni Association virtual gingerbread house decorating contest.
The contest is open to the UW campus community and alumni and friends of the university. Categories available are youth, adult and professional. To register, go to http://uw.uwyo.edu/holiday20. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 16.
The contest rules include:
— All materials used to create and decorate gingerbread houses must be edible.
— Glue may be used to attach decorations, if needed and battery-operated lights are allowed.
Entrants must submit a short 360-degree video of their gingerbread houses to http://uw.uwyo.edu/gingerbreadentry by Monday, Dec. 7. The video should only be of the gingerbread house and not include any individuals. The gingerbread houses from each category will be on display through three albums on www.facebook.com/UWalumniassociation.
Voting will begin Wednesday, Dec. 9, and will stay open through Wednesday, Dec. 16, at noon at http://uw.uwyo.edu/holidayvote. One vote per person per category will be allowed. The winning entry from each category will receive an engraved trophy.
For more information about the contest, call the University of Wyoming Alumni Association office at 307-766-4166 or email uwalumni@uwyo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.