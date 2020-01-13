SWEETWATER COUNTY — WyoHistory.org, the website of the Wyoming State Historical Society, published an article about Reliance.
“Reliance: Last of the Sweetwater County Coal Camps” was authored by Dick Blust Jr. of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff.
Reliance was originally established as a Union Pacific coal camp in March 1910. Museum Director Brie Blasi said the article describes the coal camp era in Sweetwater County, which ran, generally, from 1906 to 1957, focusing on Reliance. The town is home to two listings on the National Register of Historic Places — the Reliance School and the Reliance Tipple. Other coal camps in Sweetwater County, now long abandoned, include Gunn, Stansbury, Winton, Dines and East Plane.
The article can be found at www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/reliance-last-sweetwater-county-coal-camps. For additional reading, the museum staff recommends “Coal Camps of Sweetwater County” by Karen Spence McLean and Marjane Telck.
The county museum’s displays include an exhibit on coal mining in Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
