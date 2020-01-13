SWEETWATER COUNTY — WyoHistory.org, the website of the Wyoming State Historical Society, recently published an online article about Reliance, originally established as a Union Pacific coal camp in March 1910.
"Reliance: Last of the Sweetwater County Coal Camps," was authored by Dick Blust, Jr., of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff.
Museum Director Brie Blasi said the article describes the coal camp era in Sweetwater County, which ran, generally, from 1906 to 1957, focusing on Reliance, which is home to two listings on the National Register of Historic Places — the Reliance School and the Reliance Tipple. Other coal camps in Sweetwater County, now long abandoned, included Gunn, Stansbury, Winton, Dines and East Plane.
The article can be found at https://www.wyohistory.org/encyclopedia/reliance-last-sweetwater-county-coal-camps.
For additional reading, the museum staff recommends "Coal Camps of Sweetwater County, by Karen Spence McLean and Marjane Telck, available in paperback at the museum book store.
Among the County Museum's displays is an exhibit on coal mining in Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Winter hours are 9a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.