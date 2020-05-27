2000
• Students, parents, teachers and staff participated in the end-of-year school picnic to offer a sad and heartfelt farewell to Roosevelt Elementary School in Green River.
Roosevelt closed its doors after 47 years. The School District No. 2 Board of Trustees decided to close the school, along with Wilson Elementary School due to declining enrollment in the district and funding difficulties.
Roosevelt Principal Senter Timmons told the crowd gathered in the school’s gymnasium on May 31, 2000 that it was the people that made the building.
The school opened in 1953, and over the years had five principals and 11,750 students pass through its doors.
Parents, faculty and students all expressed their sadness as they viewed a memory board of the school and the people it touched. Belle Lowell, a second-grade teacher when she began, and then a fourth-grade teacher with a total of 32 years teaching at Roosevelt said she was sad. She would begin teaching at Harrison Elementary School for the 2000-2001 school year said it would be an adjustment, because her new classroom did not have windows.
• Dr. Kenneth Kushner of Rock Springs was Wyoming’s only Angel Flight pilots.
Kushner, who had been flying airplanes since high school, had been an Angel Flight pilot since October 1999. He was also an esthesiologist at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
To be an Angel Flight pilot, one had to be current with Federal Aviation Administration requirements, and take a check ride with a Mission Orientation pilot.
Angel Flight was a California based non-profit where pilots donate their time and flying skills to help others. They provided free air transportation to and from treatment facilities for people with medical problems and who were financially distressed or unable to travel on public transportation. The service was provided on a non-emergency basis for patients who were medically stable and ambulatory. Patients were referred to Angel Flight by healthcare providers throughout the western states.
1990
• Sweetwater Downs opened its ninth season of horse racing on June 2, 1990 with nine races on the card at the Sweetwater County Events Complex grand stands. Races would continue every Saturday and Sunday in June 1990 and on July 4, 1990, and would feature both Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred race horse action.
The spotlight races for opening day were races 6, 7 and 9, which were Quarter Horse Futurity Trials, with seven horses entered in each race.
In the nine races, a total of 71 horses were slated to run on opening day, which was up from 48 on the first day in 1989.
Two-year olds in races 6 and 7 would look to qualify for the Sweetwater Downs Open Futurity on June 18, 1990, with a $2,500 added purse.
Chad Giles would mount Blue Mountain Miss in Race 6 and Lord Bengo in race 7. Giles would be atop RTR Easy Pickin in Race 9. The three horses were trained by the well respected trainer Ed Giles, who was also Chad Giles’ uncle.
• The 1990 Sweetwater County School District No. 1Teacher of the Year was Karen Oldfield, second grade teacher at Reliance Elementary School.
Oldfield’s teaching style was characterized by her genuine love and concern for her students, according to Sweetwater Education Association nominator Merry Elkin, who praised Oldfield.
“Karen’s enthusiasm for educating each of her students is unsurpassed.”
Oldfield earned her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary and special education and a Master of education degree in special education from the University of Northern Colorado.
Oldfield was named Teacher of the Year of the Sweetwater Education Association retirement program on May 18, 1990 at the Holiday Inn.
1980
• Approximately $25,000 worth of furniture was destroyed on May 26, 1980 when a fire on unknown origin broke out at Showcase Furniture on Elk Street in Rock Springs.
The blaze broke out in a 3,200 square foot repair-storage area connected to the main furniture showroom.
Firemen were hampered in their efforts to douse the fire when hydrants near the store failed to produce enough pressure for spraying water. After a delay of about 15 minutes, firemen were able to use a pumper and a mini-pumper and a ladder truck to extinguish the fire, but not before strong winds aided in spreading the flames.
According to owner Bill Anselmi, the damaged furniture contents of the storage area alone amounted to approximately $25,000 damage. That did not include damage to the building itself and smoke damage to furniture in the main showroom.
The fire appeared to have started in the room’s rafters. The Rock Springs Fire Department had the matter under investigation, and a state fire marshal was also expected to survey the scene.
• Western Wyoming College offered their 1980 Green River summer workshops.
The offered workshops included a dance workshop from June 2-13, 1980 at the Expedition Island pavilion. The dance workshop included creative dance for children ages 5-7; disco dance for children ages 7-10; and dance exercise for adults taught by Cheryl Morris.
A four-day workshop for teens ages 16 and older and adults included off-wheel pottery from June 16-19, 1980 at Monroe Middle School with instructor Mary Berquist.
A sketching class was offered from June 23-26, 1980 at the pavilion with instructor Cecelia Violette.
The final workshop was automotive survival from July 21-24, 1980 in the Green River High School parking lot, and taught by Fern Linton.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.