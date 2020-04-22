2000
• Darrell Scott of Littleton, Colorado addressed a crowd more than 1,000 students, parents and others who were interested on April 25, 2000 in the Green River High School gymnasium.
Scott’s daughter, Rachel Joy Scott was one of the Columbine High School scooting victims just one year prior April 20, 1999.
Scott carried his daughter’s diary, which had a bullet hole in it from the shooting — as a reminder of the tragedy which took his daughter’s life.
.Rachel was one of the first students killed at Columbine High School. She was shot three times before one of the shooters came back into the school library, grabbed her by the hair and asked her if she still believed in God. She replied that she did. She was then shot in the temple.
• Businesses on Broadway got a scare on April 25, 2000 when a UPS delivery driver noticed what appeared to be a grenade in her truck.
As the driver was making her morning deliveries, she stopped in front of the Rock Theater, and noticed the devises. Apparently a grenade fell out of one of the packages in the truck. The Rock Springs Police Department was immediately notified by the driver, and officers set up a parameter around the area, not allowing any traffic to pass through. The Police Department also contacted bomb technician Richard Haskell of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Two more devices were discovered, and the parameter was expanded to a two-block area. Also of concern was flammable liquids and other ammunition were also found on the truck.
1990
• The YWCA World of Celebrations festival featured a kaleidoscope of world cultures on May 5, 990 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
Features of the event included a nutrition program, Fiddle Friends, Kolo Folk Dancers, Ro0ck Springs High School Mime Troup, Jewish Passover demonstrations and Greek Coffee demonstrations.
Holidays that were celebrated included LeBefana from Italy; a birthday party; Valentine’s Day; first day of spring; Passover; May Day; Valdemar’s Dag; Mexican Independence Day; Battle of Puebla; Mother’s Day; Victoria Day; Father’s Day; first day of summer; Green River Rendezvous; United States’ Independence Day; Grandparents’ Day; Peace and Friendship Week; Halloween; and Christmas.
The day-long celebration culminated with a dance with music provided by Tail Spin and the Even Stevens Band.
• East Junior High School students planted gardens to experiment with tomato seeds from space.
During the 1990 spring semester, students grew and monitored space-exposed seeds as well as Earth-based seeds, searching for differences caused by long-term exposure to cosmic radiation.
Results gathered by the students would be forwarded to NASA on June 15, 1990 for a final report.
The students volunteered to participate in the project during after-school hours. They were instructed by teachers Doug Andrews, Doug Ransom, Fred Voos, Terry McCrann and Dick Surline.
For nearly six years the seeds were exposed to the harsh environment of space, subjected to cosmic radiation, weightlessness and the vacuum of space.
Students observed the plants as they grew and recorded possible mutations, fruit size, color, growing rate and, leaves, stems, stocks shapes and sizes.
The students calculated the radiation of the exposed seeds and concluded they had been exposed to the equivalent of 31,725 x-rays. This was based on 100 mallirads per day, which equated to 15 x-rays per day.
1980
• White Mountain Junior High School art students won nearly half of the awards during an art contest.
The White Mountain art students took home 48 of the 100 ribbons awarded at the 1980 Southwest Junior High School Art Contest in Lander.
Students winning ribbons included Jill Heavin, Maria McWilliams, Dottie Linger, Jerry Mignerey, Rita Slaugh, Larry Downs, Juanita Perez, Pat Walker, Arloa Neville, Tammy Russell, Brian Dreben, Sandy Crouch, Deena Weeks, Audrey Cantrell, Val Schumacher, Ben Price, Linda Moilanen, Nona Vessart, Jeff Moore, Blake Bessire, Teresa Lew, Mike Gibson, Darrell Domson, John Mortensen and Charlie Wallace.
• Alison Barker was crowned Miss Flaming Gorge Days 1980 on April 25, 1980 in the Green River High School auditorium.
The 1979 queen, Belinda Bocquin queen crowned her successor during the ceremony.
Other contestants included Debbie Guitierrez, Donell Thompson, Gay Lynn Harmon, Bonnie Grigg and Charlotte Bocquin. All contestants, including the newly crowned queen were from Green River.
All six of the contestants kicked off the pageant with a choreographed production number. They then participated in a talent competition as well as formal and casual wear presentations.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Denny Smith.
Barker would preside over the city’s annual Flaming Gorge Days celebration from June 14-22, 1980.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.