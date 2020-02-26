2000
• After 10 years of beautifying the landscape on a desolate stretch of highway between Green River and Rock Springs, the phantom tree planter was revealed as Sheldon Barney, 72 of Green River.
Barney was nationally recognized with the Lady Bird Johnson award on April 29, 2000 in Nebraska City, Nebraska.
The award, from the National Arbor Day Foundation recognized accomplishments in tree planting, care, conservation and environmental stewardship.
The special award ceremony featured an audio-visual production of Barney's work.
"I was sneaky when I first went out there. I wasn't thinking about Lady Bird when I started this, but I have a whole new respect for her," Barney said.
Barney's mission began after he retired from Mountain Fuel in 1988. During his job he had passed by that area multiple times and wondered why there were no trees. Barney took it upon himself to plant 143 trees, and nearly everyday in the summer, he would haul water to the trees.
Barney considered his mini forest his oasis.
• Western Wyoming Community College kicked off its annual Senior Day on March 20, 2000.
Senior Day offered high school seniors and their parents the opportunity to tour the Western campus, meet instructors and Student Services staff, observe classes in progress, visit with seniors from other high schools, and acquire information about courses, transferability, advising, career choices, financial aid and housing and student life. Seniors could also chose to compete for scholarships, audition for the music, dance and theater programs and try out for the Spartan cheerleader squad and the Crimson Dance Force.
Special parent sessions were scheduled, including: Parenting Your College Freshman, as well as Financial Aid and Admissions workshops and Living on Campus.
A general session, "WWCC: A Great Choice!" ass well as registration began the day.
The Senior Day lunch took place in the Whisenand Student Center along with an information fair.
1990
• Tenneco Minerals Company announced on Feb. 27, 1990 the company had formed a joint venture with Asahi Glass Co. of Japan, and would expand its Sweetwater County facility, increasing production by 48%.
The venture, which took more than a year to negotiate, increased the foreign ownership in the trona mines west of Green River, adding the Japanese to the list of foreign owners, which already included French and Australian firms.
Financial arrangements were not immediately made public, but Asahi received a 20% interest in the Tenneco Soda Ash mining and processing operation. Tenneco would manage the facility.
Part of the venture included a $100 million expansion project, increasing the plant's production from 1.25 million tons to 1.85 million tons per year.
• Some 100 area families united to form the Alkartasuna Southwestern Wyoming Basque Club in an effort to preserve the heritage of Basque immigrants to the United States.
Alkartasuna, meaning "all together," was an accurate name for the club which incorporated all family members in events and activities.
Family was a way of life for the Basque people who originally inhabited the mountainous region, through which the border of France and Spain runs.
The mining and sheepherding in this area made Rock Springs an amicable place to settle.
The then upcoming activities for the club included a Mus Club tournament on March 4, 1990 and a Spring Basque festival on April 21, 1990, which would include Basque dancers.
The annual membership meeting took place March 11, 1990 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Center.
The club was led by president Tomas Lejardi, vice president Albert Etcheverry, secretary Ann Erramouspe, treasurer Mary Jo Erramouspe and board of directors Jose Jauregui, Evelyn Micklich, Martin Goicoechea, Ignacio Goicolea and Dr. Joe Erramouspe.
1980
• Supporters of a birthing room concept addressed the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County board meeting on Feb. 25, 1980.
A tentative first step towards implementing the birthing room concept of a home atmosphere within a hospital was considered at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
Although nearly a year of planning might be involved to bring the concept to reality, Hospital Administrator Charles Sanders said he and other officials at the hospital were open-minded about the concept of providing a home-like setting for childbirth at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.
More research was needed to iron out details of the birthing room concept, and a group of supporters planned to make a presentation to the medical staff of the hospital.
• The Greek communities of Rock Springs and Green River observed their annual Independence Day on March 25, 1980. The new date was used for the celebration due to the Easter Holiday on April 6, 1980.
The celebration honored Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire of Turkey on March 25,1821.
In Rock Springs and Green River, the local communities hosted a dinner and dance at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church social hall. A roast beef dinner with rice pilaf and traditional Greek pastries was served.
The Rev. Lukas Kotzakis explained the Greek Independence Day observance, followed by traditional Greek dances from various parts of Greece.
Feast of the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary, marked both an ethnic holiday and religious holiday, the Divine Liturgy and Chanting of Doxology would be observed at the church.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
