2000
— The top two officials in the Salt Lake City’s Olympic scandal ridden 2002 Winter Olympic bid rejected a Justice Department plea-deal in the federal investigation of an international vote-buying scheme.
Lawyers for Tom Welch, the former leader of the successful bid to bring the 2002 Winter Games to Utah, and Dave Johnson, his chief deputy, said they turned down the deal on July 12, 2000 because it was too sweeping for the circumstances of the case.
The negotiations continued as the federal grand jury investigating the Olympic scandal met on July 12, 2000 in Salt Lake City without issuing any new indictments.
Welch and Johnson rejected the deal that would have them plead guilty to a scheme to obstruct the IRS from collecting taxes.
— Adam Stuble of Green River signed a deal with the U.S. Navy Music Program, providing him expert instruction from seasonal professionals and the opportunity to perform in locations around the world.
Applicants of the Navy Music Program underwent rigorous screening before they qualified for an audition with the Navy Band.
Stuble played three different instruments and toured Europe in 1999 as part of a performing group.
As a recruit for the U.S. Navy, Stuble completed six months of intensive instruction, and audition twice more before earning the title of Navy Musician.
Stuble departed on Aug. 7, 2000 for the Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Michigan. He spent eight weeks in Basic Training before continuing to Little Creek, Virginia.
1990
— The Strategic Air Command Jazz Band Noteables performed Aug. 3, 1990 in the Rock Springs High School gymnasium.
The 23 member U.S. Air Force jazz band provided local music lovers with an evening of fine jazz and Big Band of the Swing era. The music of Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Harry James was among the music offered during the concert.
Talented vocalists in the band performed a variety of selections from the standards of the 40s to the pop hits of the 90s. Special selections were also performed by jazz soloists and a salute to the American heritage was included in the program. A wide variety of other musical selections in the Big Band jazz idiom was also performed.
The free concert was the Noteables Jazz Band’s first performance in Rock Springs.
— The Rock Springs Civic Center hosted their third Mountain Bike Run on July 14, 1990 behind the old fairgrounds off of Elk Street.
The competition featured a 20-mile loop run for experts and a 10-mile loop run for the novices as well as a fun run division. New to the event were women’s and senior’s divisions.
The winner of the expert division received $300 with subsequent awards for second through sixth places. Awards were also presented for the first through third places in the novice and fun riders division.
Any diversion for the course would result in disqualification. Also helmets and shirts were required the entire time of all competitions. All riders were responsible for bike and tire repair before and after the runs.
1980
— The residents of the transient community located in the desert near Reliance were as unhappy to be there as neighboring officials and landowners were with them there.
Almost all of those living in small trailers, vans, cars and tents off Highway 187 just north of Rock Springs numbered more than 100.
Some of the residents of the community, many of whom had jobs, blamed the area as much as they did their own lack of funds and local housing shortage for their predicament.
Most of those in the community believed the shortage of housing, especially in the form of apartments and mobile home spaces, had put them where they were.
— Prices at Safeway included: fresh 10-14 pound Norbest turkeys for 88 cents per pound; 1-pound Smoke-A-Rama sliced bacon for 88 cents per pound; regular sides 3-5 pound pork spareribs for 88 cents per pound; skinned and sliced beef liver for 88 cents per pound; sliced side pork for 88 cents per pound; your choice of Safeway brand chipped meats two for 88 cents; cantaloupes for 28 cents per pound; Italian squash for 39 cents per pound; three pounds of Snap Top carrots for $1; five cucumbers for 99 cents; button mushrooms 8 ounces for 99 cents; and three heads or packages of Romaine red, green leaf or butter lettuce for $1.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
