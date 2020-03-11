2000
• Disabled individuals in the area had the opportunity to take part in a therapeutic program which involved horses, the outdoors and lots of smiles.
The Sweetwater County Therapeutic Riding Program began in fall 1999, but began services at the end of February 2000.
co-directors Pat Camis and Beth Buzis claimed that many people were not aware of the benefits riding has on disabled individuals. Benefits included both physical and emotional gains. The riding program increased flexibility, strength and stamina; provided bonding opportunities with animals; and increased the sense of independence as riders were mobile without wheels, and could control the horse.
The horses moved the riders' muscles in the same way as if the riders were walking. "The joy we see in their faces makes it all worth while," Buzis said.
The Sweetwater County Therapeutic Riding Program was a year-round program that met twice per week at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
• The Expanding Frontiers program was initiated in School District No. 1 during the 1998-99 school year, and were reaping the benefits.
Northpark Elementary School was one of the schools which had taken the Expanding Frontiers program to new heights with many before and after school programs offered for its students.
There were about 100 students from Northpark who took part in the program.
In order to be in the program, students were referred by their classroom teachers. It was the children who were most in need of extra help based on assignments.
Once the child was referred, the Building Intervention Team assessed the student to see which program would be most beneficial, the child was then referred to one of the clubs. Clubs included the Breakfast Club, the After School TLC Club, the Skills Reinforcement Club and the Extended Day Kindergarten.
The clubs were ran by two certified teachers, three aides and one college student.
1990
• A story on the Western Wyoming Community College theater program, along with four photographs from the program's 1989 productions, were featured in an issue of "Playbill."
"Playbill" was the official publication of Delta Psi Omega and Alpha Psi Omega, the largest theater honorary organization in the world.
The college's theater program was chosen from the membership of Delta Psi Omega National Fraternity to be honored by the inclusion, with more than 1,000 photographs and stories submitted for the issue.
The story noted that the Western Wyoming Community College theater program had moved into its then new 554-seat theater facility in 1989 and had increased its audience attendance by 500%. The four photographs accompanying the story were from 1989 Western Wyoming Community College theater productions of "Camelot" and "Joe Egg."
"Playbill" was the one of the oldest theater productions in the United States.
• The Sweetwater County delegates celebrated on March 15, 1990 after narrowly beating down triple trailer legislation.
Sen. Carl Maldonado, D-Sweetwater said Sweetwater County representatives all voted against an amendment to a Senate appropriations bill which would allow triple trailers on Wyoming roads. Maldonado said he was among the Senators who lobbied against the amendment.
Maldonado said the bill initially appropriated funding for the Wyoming Highway Patrol, but seven-pages amendment would have allowed a six-month test for triple trailers.
Following a test from May to October, 1990, the voters would then decide if they wanted triple trailers.
Maldonado said the bill had been heavily lobbied and legislators from Laramie County "wimped out" because of pressure from the trucking industry and concerns about lost jobs. He said that people in Sweetwater County were more concerned than other counties in the state about triple trailers. "Triple trailers are not safe and certainly not in Wyoming" he said.
1980
• The Odd Fellows Lodge members would meet on March 12, 1980 to discuss proposed changes on North Front and J Streets.
The lodge sent a letter to Mayor C. Keith West and the Rock Springs City Council opposing the city's proposed renovation of the area. The letter stated "Excelsior Lodge No. 9I.O.O.F. of Rock Springs owned the property occupied by C.A. West Co. on North Front Street and the Paintbrush Ceramics on Fifth Street. These properties, according to the plans, was to be destroyed along with other properties on those streets, to make way for construction of large shopping centers .
At a regular meeting of the lodge on March 5, 1980, the matter was presented to the organization and after considerable discussion, it was voted to oppose the so-called improvement.
Another objection the lodge had was the fact that there was no available land in the City of Rock Springs that would be suitable for replacements of the two buildings. And also, if they were forced to move, it would take at least a year to rebuild and that would cause the fraternal organization to be destroyed.
• A Polish airliner carrying a team of young American amateur boxers to fights in Poland crashed into an old military fort near Warsaw's airport, on March 14, 1980, killing all 87 persons on board.
The LOT Airlines Ilyushin 62 jetliner, apparently on its second approach to the airport, on a flight from New York, slammed into the earthen walls of a 19th-century fort, just south of the city in a densely populated area.
Dead were a crew of 10 and 77 passengers, including 14 fighters with the U.S. amateur boxing team — most of them teenagers. Also eight persons accompanying them to two Polish matches. Others aboard included eight additional Americans, 42 Poles, four Russians and three Germans.
Among the team members were two of the country's top amateur fighters, Lemuel Samuels of St. Louis and Andre McCoy of New Bedford, Massachusetts, along with Tom "Sarge" Johnson of Indianapolis, who was coach of the AAU's international team and former trainer of the 1976 American Olympic team, which won five gold medals.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar.
