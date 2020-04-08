2000
• Dr. Mark Ott, Western Wyoming Community College instructor of chemistry hit the road with, “Colors, Chemistry and Coolness,” a show he designed to turn elementary school students onto chemistry.
Assisted by Western Wyoming Community College student Jeremiah Woelich, Ott toured local elementary schools. He planned to travel throughout Sweetwater County, putting on three shows each semester.
In the shows Ott explained all of the demonstrations in detail, so that he elementary students had a basic understanding of the science involved.
He began doing the show to get children interested in science at an early age. He presented demonstrations that could not be performed in elementary school science classes because they were too dangerous. Ott said he enjoyed doing the shows because he excited them with cool science experiments.
• Western Wyoming Comminity College’s Students Without Boarders club won a campus art contest. The club competed against other campus clubs to earn the right to paint a mural on the wall of the Aquatic Center at the college. Members also received a $100 cash prize and a pizza party.
Club members Winnie Tong of Hong Kong drew the winning entry dolphin. Club members spent three days of their spring break painting the mural.
Members who painted the mural included Tong, Depak Wagle of Nepal, Yoko Kawamura of Japan, Omokolapo Joseph of Nigeria, Tina Toth of Rock Springs, Hiroshi Okawa of Japan, Noriko Ueda of Japan, Stefan Sapoundjiev of Bulgaria and advisor Chris Plant.
1990
• The theme of the Medical and Dental Auxiliary’s 1990 charity ball was “Give my Regards to Broadway.”
The April 7, 1990 event at Leighton’s at North Park drew some 115 people.
The Ron Petro Band provided a variety of music.
The meal consisted of prime rib with au jus, Pismo Pier sole, chicken Monterey, salads, pastas and Bourbon Street bread pudding with Bourbon sauce.
The decorations consisted of top hats and canes, black and white balloons tied with ribbons. The women were greeted with red roses.
Proceeds from the event went to scholarships and to local charities.
• Scientific studies in Wyoming’s Wind River Range glaciers continued to reveal information about environmental changes in the Northern Hemisphere’s middle latitudes.
Western Wyoming Community College professors Charles Love and Craig Thompson and David Naftz, a hydrologist from the United States Geological Survey office in Cheyenne, performed numerous experiments on the Wind River Range glaciers for a few years. Part of the study was to find if the chemical composition of the ice could be a tremendous resource for determining long-term weather patterns and to discover pollution information.
The USGA study, along with information from the National Atmospheric Deposition Program in Pinedale, was being used to determine the chemical quality of the air. Within the following years the information could be used in the formation of new regulatory decisions by the United States Forest Service and the Environmental Protection Agency.
1980
• The performing Arts Association presented an “Interlude” on April 9, 1980 in the student Center at Western Wyoming College.
The Richmond Duo, consisting of violinist Mark Lamprey and pianist Betsy Taggart presented their program as part of the continuing recital series. The Richmond Duo was highly acclaimed for their interpretation of the violin-piano literature.
The duo specialized in the music of the Romantic periods, although its repertoire comprised works from Baroque to the very contemporary. In addition, the duo received the practice of the early decades of this century that of performing groups of short, virtuoso pieces on each program.
Casper pianist Taggart and Denver violinist Lamprey met in the summer 1978 at the University of Northern Colorado where both were pursuing advanced degrees in music.
• The Merchants Association of the Rock Springs Plaza Shopping Center presented Hotel Balderdash Day on April 19, 1980.
Harvey and Cannonball of the Salt Lake City children’s show Hotel Balderdash arrived by helicopter at the mall. They performed for an audience of enthusiastic children.
The show starred Larry "Cannonball" John, Randy "Harvey" Lovoi and Charlie "Raymond" LeSueur.
The show had the popular dynamic of being set in a hotel with the manager, Cannonball, the bellhop, Harvey, and the owner's nephew, the spoiled brat Raymond. Monday through Friday, Raymond would continually try to get Harvey in trouble with Cannonball, only to be caught by Cannonball at the end of the show and punished for his mischief. The live audience of children and parents would go wild trying to warn Cannonball that Harvey was a victim of circumstance and that it was really Raymond causing the trouble.
The association hosted a coloring contest, where the winners of the contest would receive prizes, and have their names announced on the popular Salt Lake television show.
In addition, the association hosted a ping pong ball drop from a helicopter with prizes redeemable at the mall’s merchants.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
