2000
• A National Weather Service spokesman said that wind phenomena that occurred on April 14, 2000 that damaged several structures in Jamestown showed the earmarks of being a tornado.
Vi Capell of the National Weather Service’s Doppler radar did not “show much of anything,” however; reports given to the service from Sweetwater County Emergency Management Service seemed to point to a true tornado.
“We questioned first if it wasn’t simply straight line winds, where items and structures are shoved, but Emergency Management reported that things were tossed, which means there was more circulation to the wind.” Capell said.
Eyewitnesses to the weather event included Bert Smith, who said he saw the funnel cloud form and touchdown, who said though it seemed like it took forever, but was actually about 30 seconds.
• Katherine Collins, writer and producer of “Wyoming’s War on Meth,” showed her film on April 25, 2000 at the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Central Administration Office board room, 320 Monroe Ave., Green River.
The film outlined the methamphetamine problem that had become prevalent in Wyoming.
Following the film, Collins discussed what meth was as well as the effects of meth with the community.
At the end of the presentation, audience members were able to ask questions.
The program was presented by the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Food Service.
1990
• The annual March of Dimes WalkAmerica took place on April 28, 1990.
Sweetwater County residents joined the mammoth event with millions of other Americans across the country to raise funds to fight birth defects.
Approximately 250 residents began the walk at the Inn at Rock Springs. A senior walk also took place for older participants. Warm ups took place prior to the walk.
The walk began at the Inn at Rock Springs and proceeded to Center Street, down Elk Street to
Yellowstone Road and to Signal Drive. They continued to Foothill Blvd., onto Sunset Drive, and then back to the Inn at Rock Springs at the corner of Foothill Blvd. and Dewar Drive, where refreshments were served. There were four check points along the route.
Sixty percent of the funds raised stayed in Sweetwater County to treat those with birth defects. The other 40% went to the national March of Dimes organization to be used on research of birth defects.
• The area II Special Olympians hosted the Wyoming Special Olympics Area II Summer Games on April 27-28, 1990 in Rock Springs.
Competitions took place at Rock Springs High School and White Mountain Jr. High School.
More than 90 Area II athletes and 40 coaches competed in swimming, basketball, power lifting, track and field and gymnastics.
The teams attending the games included Rock Springs, Green River, Kemmerer, Star Valley, Evanston, Bridger Valley, Cokeville, Jackson, Wyoming State Hospital and Dignity.
Directors of the games included Dave Franke, Bob Legerski, Pauline Cormier, Barbara Haws and Stewart Dulaney.
1980
• National recording artist, country singer Eddie Rabbitt was the featured concert on June 21, 1980 during Flaming Gorge Days. The Flaming Gorge Day event ran from June 14-22, 1980.
Rabbitt recorded such hits as “I Love a Rainy Night,” “Drivin My Life Away,” Every Which Way But Loose,” “Suspicions,” “Gone Too Far” and “You Don’t Love Me Anymore.”
He was named the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Male Vocalist.
In addition to the Eddie Rabbitt concert, Flaming Gorge Days activities included a street dance, arm wrestling contest, queen pageant, teen dance, parade, swap meet, Green Garboon boat race, wild west relay, children’s games, adult games a soap box derby, rodeo and a chuck wagon style barbecue.
• Western Wyoming College hosted History Day activities for Rock Springs and Green River elementary and secondary students on April 18, 1980 in the student center of the college.
The 1980 theme was “The Individual in History.” Students prepared historical papers, projects and performances based on the theme. The results were displayed or performed for the public.
All entries were judged in relation to the theme, and their historical research methods. The judges looked for historical accuracy, creativity and neatness.
Winners in the district were eligible to compete in the state contest on May 2-3, 1980 in Casper. The winners of the state contest moved onto the national contest on May 29-31, 1980 in Washington D.C.
The event was sponsored by the college and the National Endowment for the Humanities. History Day was a program designed to encourage students’ interest in history.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
