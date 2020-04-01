2000
• The Rock Springs High School Theater Department presented their final production of 2000 featuring the musical comedy “Give My Regards to Broadway” on April 6-8, 2000 in the Rock Springs High School auditorium.
The musical comedy, which turned a play within a play, included songs written by George M. Cohan. The play took the cast through the tribulations of trying to get their Broadway show ready for production. The play included a myriad of chorography and songs for all audiences.
Cast members included Moses Alvarez, Jarod Ribordy, Laura Melson, Angie Harris, Ahren Reiter, Sarah Smith, Jeff Winner, Alison Smith, Isaac Brown, Sherrie Ryder, Hollyann Cook, Katie Yedinak, Misty White, Alexie Pitsch, Kristen Merritt, Abby Norman, Britni Ellifritz, Toni Keywatz and Stephanie Zebre.
Orchestra members included Max Angelo Weiss, Mike Mehle, Greg Mines, Becca Shutz, Emily McManus, Angie Johnson, Stacey Abney and Max Weiss.
The production was directed by Alan Keller. Technical director was Joe Barbuto, chorographer was Hollyann Cook, Coral directors were Misty White, Laura Melson and Alison Smith, stage manager was Jack Robertson, sound technicians were Zach Horst and Morgan Cappellotti, scene painter was Melissa Butler and costume manager was Abra Soule.
• Director of the Geology Museum at the University of Wyoming Brent Breithaupt presented “Dinosaur Footprints in Wyoming” on April 9-15, 2000 at White Mountain Library. Breithaupt’s visit was part National Library Week.
Breithaupt’s slideshow presentation spotlighted Wyoming’s long and diverse history of dinosaur bone discoveries. F.V. Hayden was the first to publish information about fossil tracks in Wyoming. He noted in his 1868 “Surveys of the Territories” information of the tracks of a huge bird and some four-toed pachyderm that were found in the range of hills between Bitter Creek and Rock Springs. Following a 50 year gap in research, the rate of tracks being investigated had steadily increased. The then current state-of-the-art technologies were used to document and analyze sites containing trackways representing thousands of tracks.
Breithaupt was honored by having a 140-million-year-old small furry mammal named after him. Designated Ctenacodon Brentbaatar, also known as Brent’s Hero. The mammal scurried through the prehistoric forests and swamps of tropical Wyoming during the age of the dinosaur.
1990
• The Sweetwater County Performing Arts Guild presented “A Night at the Arts,” on April 6, 1990 at the Green River High School auditorium.
The program featured Tara Oldfield of Rock Springs, Chinese violinist Long Zhou and opera singer Michael Ballam,
Oldfield performed a ballet dance to “Variation from the Corsaire,” with chorography by William Christenson of Ballet West in Salt Lake City. In summer 1988 Oldfield was accepted into Ballet West’s summer program at Brigham Young University. She was recruited by the Virginia School of Arts at would attend their summer program in 1990.
Zhou presented “Polonaise Brilliante,” Schon Rosmarian” and “Ballad with Accompaniment,” by Madeleine Dawes.”
Zhou was originally from Shanghai, China, where he graduated from Shanghai Conservatory of Music.
Ballam had performed recitals throughout Europe, Asia and the Soviet Union, with command performances at the Vatican and the White House.
• Journalism students from Western Wyoming Community College attended the Rocky Mountain Collegiate Press Association convention San Marcos, Texas.
Attending the four-day conference were Pete Audevart, Rena Bates, Keith Jantz, Monica Roberts, Nicole Warr and Kathy Zumpfe and advisor Rick Kempa.
The students attended workshops led by experts in the field of journalism, including Bruce Selcraig, an investigative reporter for Sports Illustrated and Dale Herring, professor of journalism from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Keynote speaker for the awards banquet was James Polk, a national broadcast news correspondent.
During the convention, the group was also treated to river tubing, a barbecue and museum and city tours.
1980
• White Mountain Junior High School students performed the play “The Pale Pink Dragon” on April 1, 1980 at the East Junior High School Theater.
The comedy revolved around the evil actions of Princess Pea-Green and her vicious mother Queen Contemptua. They plot to eliminate the favored daughter of the king, Princess Pinkie. Pea-Green, who was jealous of the many boyfriends Pinkie attracted, finally complained to her mother. The queen decided they should consult a witch to turn Princess Pinkie into a dragon. This plan would be perfect as it would also allow the queen to gain more control over the king.
After a decision was reached, and a spell was selected, the witch stated that the spell would not break until a warrior laid down his sword and refuse to kill the dragon. When the prince sees the Princess Pinkie, he falls in love with her, which adds to the action of the plot.
• Jesse Owens, the track star who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin shattered Adolph Hitler’s dreams of Aryan superiority died on March 31, 1980 at the age of 66.
Owens was a 22-year-old track and field star, known as the “Buckeye Bullet,” when he galvanized the world at the Olympic Games where the Nazi dictator hoped to demonstrate his theory of racial supremacy.
Owens died at the University of Arizona Hospital, where he had undergone experimental treatment for cancer, which was discovered Dec. 12, 1979. His wife of 47 years, Ruth, and other family members were at his side.
The cancer was inoperable, so Owens went to Tucson in January 1980 for treatment that included some experimental drugs.
