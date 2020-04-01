Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Cloudy with a few showers. High 48F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.