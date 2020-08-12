2000
— The Sweetwater County Commission authorized county engineers to proceed with efforts to get Roosevelt Elementary School in Green River ready for occupation by Golden Hour Senior Center.
The school would be ADA approved and would allow the center many opportunities that their current facility did not offer.
School District No. 2 offered a generous lease agreement to the senior center at $1.20 per square foot used, or approximately $17,000 per year.
Part of the renovation would be to renovate the kitchen and bathrooms prior to the senior center’s occupancy.
Also to be housed at the school would be a community health nurse, the Food Bank of Sweetwater County and possibly a YWCA daycare center.
The district would assume responsibility of the maintenance and repairs of the building.
— Western Wyoming Community College hosted a special Back to School Night for non-traditional students on Aug. 22, 2000.
During the evening event the students heard about financial aid exclusively available to non-traditional students; meet with academic advisors to assist with class schedule geared to fit with their lifestyles; learn about programs that could help with skills that might have not been used for awhile or other learning road blocks; assistance with enrollment; tour of the campus; visiting with peers, mentors and other non-traditional students while they enjoyed refreshments and register for prizes.
1990
— The quilts of two Rock Springs quilters were among the Wyoming Centennial Quilt Contest and Show which was on display at White Mountain Library.
Katherine King’s and Betty Morgan’s quilts were selected to travel with the show and were on display at the library until Aug. 19, 1990.
King’s quilt was titled “Wyoming Mosaic,” and “Salute to Wyoming” was the title of Morgan’s quilt.
Twelve of the 31 quilts submitted in statewide competitions were selected to travel Wyoming from Aug. 1, 1990 to April 28, 1991.
Entry guidelines specified that each quilt related to Wyoming Centennial’s theme.
Four other Sweetwater County individuals or groups submitted quilts in the Centennial competition.
The competition was sponsored by the Wyoming Heritage Quilters.
— The city of Rock Springs was investigating the possible location for a skate park.
Parks and Recreation Director Dave Silovich said that the department was serious about it, and that they had already done a lot of their homework.
Silovich had met with local skateboarders who asked the City Council to provide a place for them to ride.
The skateboarders came up with a lot of good ideas, according to Silovich.
Among potential locations that were considered was the drainage canal near Pearl Street Park in east Rock Springs. Ideally the city would pave the canal and create a ramp-like runway.
The skateboarders were not entirely enthusiastic about the Pearl Street Park location.
The Parks and Recreation advisory committee would discuss the issue at its meeting on Sept. 13, 1990.
1980
— Authentically costumed museum staff of the Archive Museum and Historical Department demonstrated living history every Friday-Sunday through Labor Day at South Pass City.
Demonstrations included gold panning, frontier fire arms and cooking.
Tours were also offered at the Carissa Mine. Tour options included a one-half hour walking tour of the site with visits inside select buildings. A larger walking tour included a visit to Jackson’s Point.
The mine opened in 1867, and reached its peak in 1870 as a gold mine.
— In the first operation of its kind in Rock Springs, police arrested two men for prostituting a woman who turned out to be a local police officer.
Rock Springs Police Commander explained that use of a female officer as a decoy was a first for the city. The female officer posed as a prostitute and netted 26-year old and 20-year-old male suspects.
The decoy operation was just one method the police department used to injure the economic base of prostitution, thereby discouraging the practice.
The prostitutes, themselves, were also targets. Since June 1980, police made 32 prostitution related arrests of 15 women.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
