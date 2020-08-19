2000
— The proposed excise tax for the new jail and methamphetamine treatment center was soundly defeated on Aug. 22, 2000 in the primary election, with 5,319 votes against the tax and 3,741 votes for the tax.
Sweetwater County Commissioners Claude “Marty” Martin and Commission Chairman Carl Maldonado said the county, as a result of the proposed initiative being defeated, would most likely lose the $3 million the state had set aside for the meth treatment center. Both commissioners said that the money would most likely go to another county.
Martin said that the county was in need of a new jail and meth center, and the proposal could possibly be separate issues on a future ballot, but did not see that happening. “Our fear was if the meth center passed and the jail failed, we were looking at a detention center,” Martin said.
— The American Legion Archie Hay Post No. 24 assisted with the formation of a Disabled Veterans Chapter in Sweetwater County. This chapter would allow area veterans to get the specialized services they needed from the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Medical Center.
In order to establish the chapter, 15 disabled veterans were needed to form the chapter. By establishing the chapter, it would allow them to acquire a Disabled Veterans van to transport local veterans to the Salt Lake hospital to get the specialized services they were not able to get at the Green River Veterans Clinic.
Patty Burgin and Bill Thompson, district 3 representatives of the state of Wyoming Veterans Affairs Commission joined forces to establish the chapter.
Burgin said the first priority was for veterans to use the Green River Veterans Clinic, but there was a need of medical care for veterans that were unmet in this area, and those who needed help.
1990
— The seventh annual Rocky Mountain Polka Fest drew thousands of fans from across the United States to Rock Springs.
The event took place from Aug. 24-26, 1990 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
Rocky Mountain Polka Fest was selected as one of the top 29 centennial events in Wyoming.
Polka Fest founder Rich Kaumo arranged for 12 bands to perform at the event. The bands performed a variety of music, including polka, waltzes, soft rock, country and big band selections.
Bands and solo artists included Frank Yankovich, Herb Eberle, Adolph Lesser, Hank Thunander, Chmielewski, Chris Rouse, Don Roller, John Stehie, Dick Zavodney, Dave Pedri, Al Lindborg and the Rich Kaumo Band. The event also featured special guests, Anthony Galla-Rini, a world renowned concert accordionist and Charles Nunzio, a classical accordionist.
Gov. Mike Sullivan and U.S. Representative Craig Thomas were among the dignitaries who attended the event.
— Eric Milledge was awarded the Most Inspirational Athlete for the 1990 Sweetwater County Area II Special Olympics.
Milledge was voted the recipient of the award by coaches of the 1990 Area II Special Olympics in Rock Springs.
Milledge was presented the award at the Special Olympics July committee meeting. He carried the award until the 1991 games.
Milledge excelled at the games against Olympians from Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston, Jackson Hole, Big Piney, Pinedale and Bridger Valley.
1980
— Sixty-two Girl Scouts and 17 volunteers from Rock Springs, Green River Evanston, Kemmerer, Big Piney and Mountain View participated in a resident camp at Meeks Cabin.
During the year the Scouts earned money for scholarships to attend camp by selling Girl Scout cookies.
During the four-day camp the Scouts participated in an all-day hike led by Doris Bobbitt of Green River. Various workshops were conducted on how to read a compass and bake a cake on a reflector oven. Arts and crafts tables were used for Scouts to make name tags out of wood and pennants from felt for their projects.
Marie Harrison of Green River worked with the Brownies on their knitting skills and crafts.
The Scouts gathered around the campfire to sing songs. They also participated in a flag ceremony and played games.
— The then most recent set of census indicated that Sweetwater County had grown from 18,391 in 1970 to 41,675, making it the second fastest growing county in the nation’s third fastest growing state.
Although census officials in Casper were reluctant to release figures other than a growth rate of more than 120% in Sweetwater County, County Planner Dennis Watt on Aug. 19, 1980 released preliminary final census counts. Watt stressed the actual population figures would not become final until Jan. 1, 1981.
The preliminary statics showed the population of Rock Springs to be19,418 — slightly higher than the original 18,898, which city officials protested, causing census personnel to conduct a review of certain areas of the city.
Green River grew from 4,196 to 12,787.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
