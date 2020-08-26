2000
— Parents, teachers, students and concerned citizens filled the board room on Aug. 30, 2000 in the board room of the Central Administration Building. The capacity crowd was there to learn more about the graduation standards Wyoming students might have been required to meet in order to receive their high school diploma.
If the proposal were to go into effect, students would be required to take four years of English and three years each of math, science and social studies. The requirements were expected to begin in 2003 with the sophomore class entering the 2000-21 school year.
Many of those who spoke at the meeting were worried that some students would not be able to successfully complete the new standards, therefore, not receive a diploma.
— Heather Moody became the first Olympian from Green River when she became a member of the 2000 United States Olympic Water Polo Team.
Moody and the rest of the water polo team would compete in the Summer Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. The team left for Sydney on Sept. 4, 2000 from California and would not return until Oct. 4, 2000.
In April 2000 Moody and the Woman’s National Team took their skills to Palermo, Sicily for the 2000 World Olympic Qualification Tournament. Twelve teams from across the world competed for six Olympic spots.
Moody found out she made the team in early July 2000.
On Sept. 5, 2000 the Green River City Council proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23, 2000 as Heather Moody Week and presented her family with the key to the city.
1990
— “The Spirit of Hispanic Pride” was the theme of the eighth annual Hispanic Fiesta on Sept. 15, 1990 at the Sweetwater County Fairgrounds.
The fiesta featured music, arts, crafts and food. The day-long event culminated with a dance.
For the first time the Hispanic Fiesta crowned the Hispanic Fiesta queen and two attendants. Candidates for queen included Luz Valerio, Elizabeth Treviso and Teresa Gonzalez.
The crowning ceremony featured the queen and her court serenaded by the Mariachi America, directed by the Jesus Dias of Denver.
The Hispanic Citizen of the Year was also awarded to an individual of Hispanic ancestry for outstanding accomplishments and contributions to their culture, community and government. It was also based on dedication to family, business, vocational and educational endeavors.
— The Western Wyoming Community College featured an exhibit entitled “An American Place: Rock Springs Then and Now.”
The exhibit of historic and contemporary photography ran through Sept. 10, 1990
The exhibit celebrated the centennial of Wyoming and Rock Springs.
The exhibit included a number of historic photographs by former Rock Springs photographer Mike August compared with contemporary photographs of Val Brinkerhoff, an award winning photographer and Western Wyoming Community College instructor of photograph.
The historical information that accompanied the exhibit was completed by Dudley Gardner, director of historical archaeological studies at Western.
A book of the same title as the exhibit featured the photographs of the exhibit, and was available at the college.
1980
— Members of the YWCA of Sweetwater County participated in their fifth annual retreat on Aug. 22-24, 1980.at White Pine Lodge.
The retreat included 26 members, staff, board members family and friends.
The YWCA was a combined work and play event, and offered the opportunity to become acquainted with individuals involved with the organization, and to grasp an understanding of the organization and the people involved.
Topics discussed included the Battered Woman’s Shelter, program planning and the one imperative — to eliminate racism wherever it exists and by any means necessary.
— Movies playing in Sweetwater County included: “Herbie Goes Bananas,” starring Charles Martin Smith, Stephen W. Burns and Cloris Leachman at the Rock Theater; “Used Cars,” starring Kurt Russell, Jack Warden and Gerrit Graham at the Cinema; “Smokey and the Bandit II,” starring Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason and Jerry Reed and “The Octagon,” starring Chuck Norris, Karen Carlson and Lee Van Cleef at the White Mountain Twin Theater; and “The Coal Miner’s Daughter,” starring Sissy Spacek, Tommy Lee Jones and Levon Helm and “Herbie Goes Bananas,” at the Riviera Twin Theater.
