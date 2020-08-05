2000
— The crossing guard issue that had been a point of concern between Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and the Green River City Council heated up during the district’s board of trustees meeting o Aug. 8, 2000. Superintendent Eric Newton questioned the council’s leadership on the issue of funding crossing guards.
Newton said he was perplexed by the leadership — or lack thereof shown by the council.
Prior to approving its budget for the 2000-2001 fiscal year, the council made budget cuts and discontinued funding crossing guards.
Newton claimed it was the city’s responsibility to ensure the safety of all its residents, including children.
Though neither group budgeted for crossing guards, money was available to both entities for the expenditures, offering a note of hope that school would begin with crossing guards in place.
— “Who are we as a nation and where are we headed?” were the questions at the heart of the four-part series of public policy discussions at White Mountain Library.
The “Choices for the 21st Century: Defending Our Role in a Changing World” program began Sept. 14, 2000, and ran for four consecutive Thursdays. The premise was that in a democracy, it is up to the people to umake choices about public policy and to communicate those choices and priorities to lawmakers.
The program was a unique opportunity for Sweetwater County residents to express their opinions about the role the United States should play in a changing world, according to Western Wyoming Community College Associate Professor of English Karen Love, who led the discussions.
1990
— July was a busy month for Girl Scout Troop 621, led by Vera Trefethen.
On July 23, 1990, Scouts participated in a scavenger hunt at Table Rock Village recreation center. They collected and buried items such as apple cores, fast food containers and glass.
After two months the Scouts dug up the items and discussed which ones were biodegradable, and which ones could be recycled.
The troop also participated in the Wyoming Centennial Parade on July 14, 1990, in Wamsutter. Scouts carried flags and joined forces with Cub Scout Pack 99 and the Wamsutter Girl Scouts to lead the parade.
On July 16, 1990, Brownie Troop 621 took a field trip to the Superior Cemetery where they looked for the oldest grave and took tombstone rubbings. On their way back to Rock Springs, they stopped at Jim Bridger pond to explore with water snoopers and to wade in the water.
Troop members included Starla Medina, Lauren Sutler, Amanda Cook, Christy Callendar, Amber Naylor, Heidi Trefethen, Sarah Trefethen, Holly Trefethen and Brittany Salthouse.
— The Rock Springs Civic Center hosted a three-week swimming class and finished with a fun camp for participants on Aug. 2, 1990. Participation certificates were awarded, and camp included swimming games and snacks.
Swimmers included Lani Reed, Heidi Wright, Julie Krugman, Sean Lee, William Wilson, Chris Wilson, A.J. Macy, Charlane Botello, Sara Cary, Bryony Reed, Angie Stainbrook, Justin Romero, Chris Simpson, Nikki Wright, Melly Hart, Joseph Housekeeper, Kyle Pecolar, Jason Radakovich, Matt McCurtain, Jasey McCurtain, Colter Reed, Dotti Zuehlsdorff, Heather James, Bonny Botello, Jim Wilson and Stephen Housekeeper.
1980
— Rock Springs native Rudy Anselmi received the National Governors’ Association award for distinguished service to state government on Aug. 4, 1980, in Denver at the association's annual meeting.
Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler nominated Anselmi and said, "I have chosen Rudy Anselmi for this award not only because of his work on the State Tax Commission, but because of his lifetime of service to Wyoming’s people.”
Anselmi served in the Wyoming Senate from 1936-1964. He was appointed to the Wyoming Board of Equalization in 1965 and served until 1973 when the Legislature abolished the board.
Anselmi was Herschler’s administrative assistant in 1975. When the Legislature re-established a three-member State Tax Commission, Anselmi was appointed to a six-year term.
— Several members of the Green River City Council said voters would not object to the creation of a city administrator position for the county’s newest “first class city.”
Judging by the turnout at a public information meeting on Aug. 4, 1980, to discuss the possible position, the councilmen could have very well been right,
Wyoming Association of Municipalities’ Tom Smith discussed the ways the council had to implement the possible new position.
Green River Mayor Richard Waggener gave the background on the work to alter the form of city government.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to lifestyle1@rocketminer.com.
