2000
— Chore Service, a new program at the Young-at-Heart Senior Citizens Center’ Community Based In-Home Service program allowed seniors and the disabled to receive help with their chores.
The service, which began Dec. 1, 2000, offered someone to come into the home and perform cleaning and other chores which need to be done for the client. The program allowed the elderly and disabled to stay in their homes in healthy environments.
Services provided by the program included snow removal, curtain washing, window washing, refrigerator cleaning, freezer defrosting and cleaning, oven cleaning, furniture moving, vacuuming, scrubing and dusting, garage cleaning, leaf raking, and sidewalk cleaning.
— Since 1978, a group of residents led by Al Harris placed a tree on the top of Mansface in Green River.
The tradition began in the early 1970s, beginning with an anonymous person or group. It was taken over by the Boy Scouts, Flaming Gorge Days committee and a group of Green River High School students including Mike Harris, Lynn Herr, Jan Meeboer, Jeannie Gillmore and Stacey Gillmore with assistance from Jeannie’s and Stacey’s father Hal Gillmore.
Harris and his group including Chance Harris, Steve Core, Heather Core, John Gaensslen, Chuck Claxton, Ken Johnson, Dagan Miller, and Phillip Luzmoor had placed and decorated the tree on Mansface for more than 20 years.
1990
— Exchange students attending Green River High School were honored at a Christmas Tea on Dec. 5, 1990, in the school’s cafeteria. School librarian Diana Barnett welcomed the guests to the event hosted in their honor.
Two high school groups, Expressions and Contemporary Singers, performed Christmas music under the direction of Steve Grussendorf, Green River High School choir director.
During the tea, the exchange students gave presentations about their home towns and countries.
Exchange students honored included Mayra Lejardi of Puerto Rico; Linda Johanson of Sweden; Timm Rautman of Germany; Javier Franques of Spain; Thomas Feldskov of Denmark; and Nels Bach of Denmark.
— The Western Wyoming Community College Orchestra, conducted by Greg Sarette, performed for Gov. Mike Sullivan and guests during the Governor’s Awards for the Arts in Wyoming on Dec. 7, 1990, in the Western Wyoming Community College Theater.
A reception for the governor took place prior the concert with chamber and classical music performed.
Sarette of Casper worked with Western Wyoming Community College during fall 1990 to produce the program.
1980
— The Rock Springs High School Drama Department presented “A Feudin’ Over Yonder,” its second play of the season, on Dec. 3-4, 1980, in the RSHS auditorium. The hillbilly farce told a story of feuding clans.
Cast members included Laura Frink as Mountain Maggie; Donna Praytor as Ma Fry; Lisa Kennedy as Emma Fry; Rick Haddock as Izzie Fry; and Jim Wilkinson as Clem Fry; Christine Romero as Rosie Bell Fry; Shari Noble as Aunt Harry Hornhonker; Emily Shifrar as Becky Mae Hornhonker; Dick Bartolic as Willly Hornhonker; Mike Devine as Pappy Popoff; Ralph Potter as Zeke Popoff; and Robert Jakobson as the travelin’ preacher. Supporting cast members included Brandy Brown, Stacey Elmer, Tony McMillan, Jeff Goetch and Jodi Jereb.
— The Western Wyoming Community College Theater and Dance Department and Extension Department presented a dance production on Dec. 5, 1980, at East Junior High School’s auditorium.
About 60 dancers ages 5 to 12 performed “Dance a Christmas Dream.” The young dancers were part of the college’s extension program.
Seven members of the college’s Repertory Dancers also performed during the concert.
Compiled by Connie Wilcox-Timar. If you have information for the column or would like to contact her, send an email to cwilcox@rocketminer.com.
